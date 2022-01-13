Major ramp and road closures are planned for the return of road construction on I-75 in Oakland County this weekend.

Road work is expected to resume on the state's massive I-75 modernization project, which is dumping hundreds of millions of dollars into rebuilding the highway just outside of Detroit.

Preliminary work begins Saturday, which means portions of the freeway will be closed in Madison Heights. Ramps will also be closed at I-696 as the state prepares to rebuild exits on and off of I-75.

Weather permitting, crews will begin closing sections of the road on I-75 Saturday morning at 5 a.m. Here's what drivers can expect:

Exit ramp closures at 11 Mile Road

Northbound traffic will be detoured to 14 Mile Road until mid-November

The Lincoln Avenue overpass above I-75 will also be closed to relocate a sewer line ahead of the eventual bridge replacement

Eastbound and westbound I-696 ramp closures to northbound I-75 will also be closed. It will remain closed until Jan. 16 at 5 p.m.

Road construction crews are planning to completely rebuild ramps and bridges from I-696 to 13 Mile Road in 2022, the latest phase of the years-long project.

RELATED: MDOT's 14-year project to widen I-75

Advertisement

This weekend, the I-696 ramp closures are for demolishing the bridge supports on the previous Dallas Avenue overpass.