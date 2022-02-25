I-75 ramp dispute leads to freeway shooting at Schaefer

article

Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting at northbound I-75 at Schaefer Friday. There were no injuries.

Leading up to the shooting, the victim and gunman failed to yield to each other at the end of the ramp from Outer Drive to I-75 at 6:30 p.m. The suspect shot at the victim but didn't hit the other driver.

The bullet was recovered from the victim's vehicle, Michigan State Police said. The freeway in that direction was closed as investigators swept the area for casings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

