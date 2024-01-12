A man intentionally rammed another vehicle with his truck and shot at the driver after being brake checked on I-75 on Thursday afternoon.

Michigan State Police said the victim ws driving a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee on northbound I-75 near Saginaw Road in Genesee County when a man in a brown Ford F-150 drove up behind the victim and began flashing his lights.

Police said the driver in the Jeep brake checked the pickup as he began moving out of the left lane around 3:30 p.m. This prompted the pickup driver to pass the Jeep on the left shoulder. He intentionally rammed the Jeep while doing so.

As the Jeep driver was about to exit at Saginaw, the F-150 driver shot at the victim then fled. No one was hit by gunfire.

"If someone is trying to road rage with you, just ignore them. Engaging with someone who is that angry is just not worth it. You can't tell what their state of mind is or if they are armed. Just don’t engage with them," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.