I-75 set to reopen in Troy after tanker fire damaged freeway last month

I-75 in Troy is set to reopen by late Wednesday afternoon after a tanker crash and fire damaged the freeway July 12.

WATCH: Tanker truck crashes, explodes into flames

The crash at Big Beaver damaged both the road and median wall.

All southbound I-75 lanes will reopen at Big Beaver Road and all northbound lanes will reopen except between 8 Mile and Wattles roads, where slope repairs unrelated to the crash are being done.

Ramps that were closed for safety during repairs are also now open.

Advertisement

Additional work that needs to be completed will be done during off-peak hours, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.