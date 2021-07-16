MDOT: I-75 repairs after Troy tanker crash, fire will cost an estimated $1.5 million

Monday's tanker crash that ended with an explosion and fire on I-75 in Troy caused an estimated $1.5 million in damages, officials said Friday.

WATCH: Tanker truck crashes, explodes into flames

All lanes of the freeway and a median barrier wall were damaged in the crash involving a truck carrying 14,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel on northbound I-75.

The damaged sections of pavement and barrier will be rebuilt All costs associated with the incident response, cleanup, and repair will be submitted to the carrier's insurance company for reimbursement, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Right now, the right lane is open on each side of the freeway while crews repair the left lanes and median wall.

The entrance ramps at 14 Mile and Rochester roads to northbound I-75, and the entrance ramps at Crooks Road/Corporate Drive and Big Beaver Road entrance ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed during repairs to minimize delays, officials said.

The ramps and lanes are expected to be reopened in six weeks.