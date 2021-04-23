I-94 freeway shooting leads state police to house in New Boston

A shooting on I-94 Friday afternoon sent police to the village of New Boston. Investigators were looking for the person who shot at another car - but so far, no luck.



Police say at least one bullet hit a car but the driver was not hit.

A house in the 19000 block of Huron River Drive was the center of it all. Police executed search warrants in connection to a freeway shooting at I-94 near Haggerty Road earlier in the day.

"Basically they closed up all the streets, they didn't allow any traffic, the bank was locked up so nobody could get in. Everyone was told to stay inside the homes," said Harry Shiminsky.

A portion of the freeway was shut down while troopers searched for evidence.

Back in New Boston, the police scene was the talk of the town.

"All these police cars came around, the state police parked in front here," Shiminsky said. "They just kept announcing to the house, that 'We know you're in there, come out with your hands up.'"

It turns out no one was at home. The landlord found out what was going on, unlocked the house, and let the police in.

While investigators say no arrests were made, they are not saying whether or not they seized evidence connected to the freeway shooting.

