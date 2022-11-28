I-94 lanes, ramps closing for bridge work in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Bridge work in Macomb County will lead to I-94 lane and ramp closures through late December.
The Martin Road bridge repairs will require closures in multiple locations on I-94 between I-696 and 12 Mile Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28.
Lane and ramp closures:
- Eastbound I-696 ramp to eastbound I-94 has one lane closed
- Westbound I-94 has the left lane closed at Martin Road, north of I-696
- 2 Mile Road ramp to westbound I-94 closed (Detour: westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), then eastbound I-696 to westbound I-94)