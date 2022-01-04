I-95 shutdown in Virginia; some drivers stranded since Monday morning following snowstorm

Hundreds of drivers remain stranded on Interstate 95 in Virginia Tuesday after the majority spent the night in their vehicles after a major snowstorm struck the D.C. region Monday creating gridlock on the roadway.

The incident began with a major crash involving several tractor trailers Monday afternoon. Traffic along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 came to a standstill shortly centered around the Fredericksburg area.

Between 7 to 11 inches of snow accumulated in the area Monday afternoon with much of it freezing during the overnight hours. As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, Virginia State Police said troopers had responded to more than 2,000 calls for service due to treacherous road conditions.

The northbound and southbound lanes from exit 152 (Dumfries Road) to exit 104 (Carmel Church) remain closed Tuesday morning.

Gov. Ralph Northam said his team responded through the night alongside state police, transportation and emergency management officials. "An emergency message is going to all stranded drivers connecting them to support, and the state is working with localities to open warming shelters as needed. While sunlight is expected to help @VaDOT clear the road, all Virginians should continue to avoid 1-95," he tweeted.

"We know many travelers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in our region for extraordinary periods of time over the past 24 hours, in some cases since Monday morning. This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes. In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination," said Marcie Parker, VDOT Fredericksburg District Engineer, in a statement released Tuesday morning.

Crews are continuing to work to remove stopped trucks and remove snow from the roadway. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Parker say motorists should plan to avoid travel on I-95 in the Fredericksburg area until lanes reopen and congestion clears and says additional time will be needed to assist motorists who have been stopped for extended periods on I-95 overnight.

Parker added that plans are underway to guide vehicles currently stopped on interstate to nearby interchanges, where they can access alternate routes.

The winter storm brought more than 12 inches of snow to the Fredericksburg region Monday morning and many roads remain snow-covered and blocked by downed trees.

VDOT says crews will continue in emergency response until all roads are passable.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said he has been struck in traffic on Interstate 95 along with other drivers for 19 hours overnight after a winter snowstorm struck the D.C. region Monday.

"I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol. My office is in touch with VDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone," he tweeted.

The Senate says they have postponed their noon vote Tuesday because of the highway shutdown.

FOX 5 spoke with some motorists who shared their frustration and described feeling hopeless as they remained stranded in place overnight.