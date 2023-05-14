I-96 in Detroit closed due to 'multiple fatalities' crash, MSP says

article

Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that killed multiple people Sunday evening.

The crash occurred around 7:55 PM on WB I-96 Express near Schaefer in Detroit.

"Metro South troopers are investigating a traffic crash with multiple fatalities," MSP said.

The number of people who died in the crash is currently unknown. The freeway will be closed as Michigan State Police investigate the crash.

