'I have a gun': Man charged with armed robbery of Waterford Township Subway

The Brief A man is accused of robbing a Waterford Subway last month. During the robbery, David Aguilar Jr. told the employee that he had a gun and would shoot them, police said. Police said evidence found in his vehicle and at a Pontiac home linked him to that crime and a bank robbery,



A 45-year-old man is currently in the Oakland County Jail after allegedly claiming he had a gun while robbing a Waterford Township Subway restaurant.

David Aguilar Jr. is facing an armed robbery charge for the Feb. 28 crime.

Police said Aguilar walked into the restaurant at 5034 Dixie just after 5 p.m. and told the clerk, "I have a gun. I’m going to blow your head off if you don’t give me all the money." The clerk opened the cash register and backed away.

Aguilar grabbed all the money from the register, police said, and left in a car. Information about the vehicle, including the license plate, was broadcast to area police agencies. Aguilar was spotted by an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy near Walton and Joslyn in Pontiac and arrested.

According to police, a search of Aguilar's vehicle and a Pontiac house led them to evidence linking him to the Subway robbery and another robbery at a Fifth Third Bank in Independence Township.

Aguilar's bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety.