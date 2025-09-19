'I ran behind him': Witness describes Detroit police shooting leaving suspect injured

The Brief A Detroit neighborhood was the center of an officer-involved shooting that left one man hospitalized. Detroit police say a man running from officials dropped a gun and picked it up, turning towards officers. The man was shot and left with critical injuries.



An officer involved shooting shook a Detroit neighborhood late Thursday night, sending a man to the hospital with critical injuries.

Meanwhile, police and friends disagree about what happened.

The backstory:

They say their gang intelligence unit was conducting an investigation. As they approached, officials say they believed he appeared to be armed, and he took off running. They followed and then say he dropped his weapon from his hand.

The suspect then picked the gun back up and turned towards police. That was when an officer fired multiple rounds at the man.

"That’s not the best thing to do unfortunately, prayers for him and his family hopefully he pulls through this thing and recover," said Detroit Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

Dig deeper:

Andrea Jackson says she witnessed the shooting when it occurred Thursday night.

"We got ready to get out the vehicle and go into the establishment. Police flipped the lights on they jumped out they already had their guns drawn. They said some name, Dez or whatever. They were already approaching him with guns and him being a nervous person he did run. I ran behind him trying to see what was going on," said Jackson.

The witness says she heard four or five shots.

What's next:

He was last listed in critical condition. Cops say they retrieved a weapon and no shots were fired at officers.