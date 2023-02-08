'I thought it was a scam': Oakland County woman wins $110,689 in random Michigan Lottery drawing

When an Oakland County woman received an email saying she won $110,689 from the Michigan Lottery, she thought it was a scam.

"I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online, I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway," said the 47-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I never thought I would win the second chance drawing, so I was just hoping for an instant win while playing the games."

On the Dec. 14 second chance drawing, she was selected.

"I was checking my email one day and saw an email from the Lottery informing me that I’d won a $110,689 Monthly Jackpot prize and I thought it was a scam. I decided to wait until the next day to do anything about the email because I was certain that I hadn’t actually won," she said. "When I got a call from the Lottery a few hours later confirming my prize, I was so excited! Winning is such an unbelievable feeling."

She plans to use the money to complete home improvements.