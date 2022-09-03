'I'll never understand' family mourns death of Detroit man killed in random shooting

"He had a heart of gold."

28-year-old Chayne Lee was one of three victims shot and killed last Sunday morning. The gunman randomly targeted people he saw that day.

"He was a beautiful person, goofy he was just goofy, silly, make you laugh," said Myah Lee, his mother.

Chayne was found murdered outside a church at Seven Mile and Wyoming.

Friends and family gathered Saturday at the church Chayne grew up attending. The same church where his grandfather is still a pastor.

"I don’t understand; I don’t, I'll never understand it," Myah said.

Chayne’s twin sister is still trying to overcome her brother's death.

"There’s nothing I can do to relieve the pain. Nothing I can say, nothing you can do to relieve anybody’s pain.

The alleged gunman Dontae Smith, 19, was charged earlier this week with several felonies, including murder, assault, and animal cruelty, for the random shootings last weekend. Smith was held on a $1 million bond.

"It’s getting to the point that we can’t walk around and mind your own business without being worried about some random act of violence."

