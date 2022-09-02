Detroit shooting spree: Jane Doe victim identified as 16-year-old girl, police say

article

Detroit police said that a victim they were trying to identify after Sunday's random shooting spree was a 16-year-old girl.

Police haven't released the name of the teen. She was killed around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Margareta and Wyoming.

A sketch was released Wednesday, as well as a photo of the girl's purse and shorts she had with her as police worked to identify the teen.

A final identification has to come from the medical examiner, but Detroit police have a high level of confidence that the victim is the girl.

The girl is one of three people killed during the spree. The alleged gunman, 19-year-old Dontae Smith, was charged Wednesday.

The other victims include Lori Brisco, who was a mother on her way to work, and Chayne Lee, who leaves behind a son.

Another person who was shot, John Palik, survived. Palik was walking his dog when he was allegedly approached by Smith, who first shot his dog and then him.

Smith was ultimately arrested later in the day on Sunday. According to sources, his aunt called police to give them his location.