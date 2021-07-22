Illegal dumpers in southwest Detroit caught in the act on camera

Illegal dumpers unloading concrete in southwest Detroit were caught in the act.

"Take that somewhere or go pay for it to get dumped somewhere it’s supposed to be dumped. don’t dump it in our neighborhood," said resident Andre Fontenot. "Do you do that in your neighborhood?"

Three men were caught on camera dumping large chunks of concrete in an overgrown lot at Peters and Beatrice in southwest Detroit on July 10.

"I pulled up on the side of him and said, 'Dude what are you doing?' (He said) 'Oh my boss told me to dump this here.' (I said) 'Your boss? This is not a dumping site right here,'" Fontenot said.

Fontenot, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years, says he was compelled to confront the men brazen enough to dump their construction debris in broad daylight.

One of the city’s newly installed dumping cameras caught everything. Fontenot also took pictures of their truck and license plate, which has since been impounded, and passed the information to Detroit police.

"We’ll hold these individuals accountable, we’ll identify them, we’ll seize their car, issue hefty fees, submit warrant requests to the prosecutor's office," said Lt. Matthew Fulgenzi, Detroit police.

Fulgenzi from DPD’s Organized Crime Unit, says a warrant is already out for one of the men’s arrests. Police say they made multiple trips to the lot emptying their trailer of debris.

For years Detroiters have complained about the prevalence of illegal dumping throughout the city-some of the culprits as in this case come from surrounding areas to get rid of their trash.

"You’re not going to go into Lincoln Park, Dearborn, places like that and dump like this," said Fontenot.

City cameras caught dumping in the act in southwest Detroit.

Residents like Andre are fed up. Interim Police Chief James White says he’s not alone.

"If you come here, you disrespect our community, you disrespect our residents, you’re dumping in their neighborhoods it’s not going to be tolerated," White said.

White says cracking down on illegal dumping is one of DPD’s top priorities.

They’re using Project Green Light as well as cameras throughout the city, to catch litterbugs.

Advertisement

"Don’t come over here dumping stuff because somebody is watching you," Fontenot said.