Illinois man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting Michigan girl he met through online game

The Brief A man pleaded guilty to several sex crimes for abusing a 12-year-old girl. Javier Mora met the girl online, and traveled to Michigan to sexually assault her. He was sentenced to 12-25 years in prison.



An Illinois man is headed to prison for traveling to Michigan to sexually abuse a child several years ago.

Javier Mora, 22, of Des Plaines, Ill., was sentenced last week to 12-25 years in prison.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, Mora began communicating with the 12-year-old victim through online games in April 2023. Eventually, he traveled to Cadillac to sexually assault the girl.

Mora was charged in November 2023, but did not face those charges until he was extradited to Michigan in January 2025. Over the summer, he pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of engaging in child sexually abusive activity, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

"I commend the Cadillac Police Department, Oasis Family Resource Center, the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office, and our Operation Survivor Justice partners for their support in securing this sentence and providing assistance to the victim and her family," Nessel said. "My office will continue to hold offenders accountable and ensure justice for survivors of sexual assault."