'I'm going to kill you': Florida man pleads guilty to threatening Michigan Muslim organization

A Florida man who made violent threats toward a Michigan Muslim organization pleaded guilty to transmitting threats in interstate commerce this week.

According to the Department of Justice, 72-year-old Michael Shaprio, of West Palm Beach, Fla., made threatening calls to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Michigan Chapter three times late last year.

"I'm going to kill you (expletive)," he said in one voicemail.

In another, Shaprio again threatened to kill Muslims repeatedly. In his third call to CAIR, he disparaged Muslims.

Related article

"You’re a violent people. Why do you come to America? Why do you come to Europe? Mother (expletive). You’re violent. You’re killers. You’re rapists. I’m going to kill you mother (expletive)," he said.

Shaprio admitted that he chose to harass and threaten the organization because of the religion and perceived national origin of the people CAIR represents.

"No one should be able to threaten violence and instill fear on an entire community. Today’s conviction should send a strong message that those who do so will be investigated, identified, and aggressively prosecuted," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.