‘I’m trying to live in the Jetson Age’: Detroit nonprofit provides veterans with computers

Charles Montague is a disabled veteran who lives on a fixed income.

Thanks to Southwest Solutions, a Detroit nonprofit that helps veterans and other people who need assistance, he now has a computer.

"Help me get back to what they call the technology age instead of Flintstone age," Montague said. "We came a long way from the Flintstone Age now to the Jetson Age. I’m trying to live in the Jetson Age."

Charles Montague receives his laptop.

Giving veterans computers is helping to bridge a digital divide.

"A laptop is more than a laptop. It's a gateway to opportunities. It's a gateway to social connection, which many of us have been missing in the midst of a pandemic," said Sean de Four, the president and CEO of Southwest Solutions.

Montague said he has had trouble making appointments to see his doctor because of the pandemic, but the new computer will help him.

"I’m a disabled veteran. I have physical and mental problems. This will help me video chat with my doctor," Montague said.

General Motors teamed up with Human-I-T to provide a grant for the computers.

"We provided a $1.25 million grant," said Jenna Young, with General Motors. "It's no longer nice to have access to internet and technology. It's a must-have."

One hundred Southwest Solutions clients will receive computers. They will also receive access to free digital programming and tech support through Human-I-T.