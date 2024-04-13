Imlay City man charged for fatal drunk driving crash
Bruce Twp., Mich. (FOX 2) - Jeffrey Scott Lucas, 55, of Imlay City was charged in a fatal drunk driving crash that happened April 8 in Bruce Township.
Lucas is accused of hitting a motorcycle that was operated by Andrew Troia, 53, head-on, killing him.
The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Brown Road in the Macomb County suburb.
Lucas was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death, and a third offense of operating while intoxicated.
He was given a $750,000 cash bond.
"A man's irresponsible choice to allegedly drive drunk caused a fatal collision resulting in the senseless loss of a life. The alleged drunk driver will be held fully accountable for his actions, as there's no excuse for such disregard for human safety," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.
Jeffrey Scott Lucas