Imlay City man charged for fatal drunk driving crash

Jeffrey Scott Lucas, 55, of Imlay City was charged in a fatal drunk driving crash that happened April 8 in Bruce Township.

Lucas is accused of hitting a motorcycle that was operated by Andrew Troia, 53, head-on, killing him.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Brown Road in the Macomb County suburb.

Lucas was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death, and a third offense of operating while intoxicated.

He was given a $750,000 cash bond.

"A man's irresponsible choice to allegedly drive drunk caused a fatal collision resulting in the senseless loss of a life. The alleged drunk driver will be held fully accountable for his actions, as there's no excuse for such disregard for human safety," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.