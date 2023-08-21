Incoming Detroit elementary students treated to free backpacks, haircuts, and ice cream

Kids were bouncing off the walls with excitement as they readied up for another school year. After all, they were getting a brand-new backpack to help them out.

Or they just wanted the free ice cream.

"It's pretty cool. I like how we can get our free clothes and get a book bag and stuff and get an ice cream," said Correl Jackson, who is heading into 4th grade.

Savannah Lester told FOX 2 she was looking forward to learning more and making new friends as she heads into 5th grade. And then there was Kayden Dan, who is entering 7th grade with his twin.

Both him and his sibling say they're ready for the year.

"We like to do this event to send the kids to school on a good note," said Byron Spivey, the supervisor of the Heilman Recreation Center on Detroit's east side.

Officials put on their eighth backpack giveaway Monday. It came complete with uniforms, haircuts, and school supplies. Walmart and Target donated some of the supplies while Chauncy Golston and Cassius Winston, professional athletes with roots in the city, donated the backpacks.