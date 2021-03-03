Indiana man charged with targeting members of Detroit's LGBTQ community, killing one

article

An Indianapolis man has been charged with targeting two men in the Detroit area LGBTQ community and murdering one at a Dearborn hotel last summer.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 34-year-old Diabolique Paris Johnson faces arraignment Thursday in Detroit for first-degree murder and using a firearm during a felony.

The 39-year-old victim was killed on Sept. 5 during an armed robbery after Worthy's office said Johnson met the man via an online dating app.

In a press release from Worthy and the Fair Michigan Justice Project (FMJP), Johnson is accused of first visiting Detroit and robbing a man he met in the app on Sept. 1, 2020. This robbery is alleged to have happened at hotel in Dearborn.

Four days later, Worthy and FMJP said that Johnson murdered a 39-year-old man from Detroit during an armed robbery.

The press release states that Johnson targeted both men because they were members of the LGBTQ community.

Johnson was not arrested until December. Between Sept. 1 and Dec. 4, Dearborn and Indianapolis police investigated together, ultimately leading to his arrest.

On Tuesday, he was extradited from Indiana and arrived in Michigan. He was arraigned Wednesday morning in Dearborn for the armed robbery and is expected to be arraigned on the murder charge in Detroit on Thursday.

Two years ago, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel created the hate crimes unit to investigate and prosecute hate crimes. This includes people targeted based on their on race, religion, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

As part of the unit, Nessel offered state assistance to county prosecutors with hate crimes prosecutions and this is the first such case between Nessel and Worthy.



"I’m proud to stand with Prosecutor Worthy and the Fair Michigan Justice Project to announce these charges today. It’s my hope that this case marks the beginning of a long partnership focused on providing justice to some of our most vulnerable communities," Attorney General Nessel said.