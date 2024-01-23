Indiana woman in critical condition after Northern Michigan snowmobile crash

article

A crash between a snowmobile and an SUV Friday in Northern Michigan left an Indiana woman with critical injuries.

Michigan State Police said the 28-year-old victim and others were riding snowmobiles on M-55 Highway near S 35 RD in Cherry Grove Township, which is just outside of Cadillac. Witnesses said the group was trying to cross M-55 around 3:30 p.m.

The lead rider looked both ways and saw a vehicle traveling east at a normal rate of speed, police said. He determined there was enough space and time for him to cross and crossed M-55 onto S 35 Road.

As he was turning around to see if the others made it across or waited for the vehicle to go by, he heard a crash because one of the riders was hit by a Buick Enclave.

The driver of the Enclave, a 29-year-old man from West Branch, told police he saw the victim stop and then pull in front of his vehicle before he could stop.

Other drivers stopped to help the woman, who did not have a pulse and showed signs of having a head injury.

The driver of the Buick Enclave submitted to a voluntary blood draw, though alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors.

The crash remains under investigation.