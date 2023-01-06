Infant rescued in reported kidnapping while details remain in juvenile's fatal shooting, Detroit police say

Detroit police are still searching for the suspect involved in the drive-by shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead and an 11-year-old in serious condition.

There were five juveniles under the age of 16 staying at the home at the time of the shooting, Chief James White said Friday. He said police are currently looking for a white SUV believed to have been driven by the suspect.

"There were no adults home when this happened," he said.

The shooting happened in the 14500 block of Freeland around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 on the city's west side. Police are still combing through surveillance footage and other vehicle records for any help in locating the suspect.

White had more updates about a reported carjacking and kidnapping on Detroit's east side in the area of Seven Mile and Crusade Street. The Detroit police chief suspects the case may not be what it seems as more details continue to come to light in the department's investigation.

At around 9 a.m., police got a call about a suspected carjacking that involved a toddler. Eventually, police got a description of a suspect vehicle before canvassing the area and setting up a command post.

"After several hours, detectives were able to determine it was a domestic violence situation," White said.

A woman was dropping off an associate at work who police say she had a relationship with. The two began to fight before the associate took the vehicle from the woman. The woman, identified as the mother to two children inside the car, managed to get one family member out before the suspect sped off. A 9-month-old was still inside the vehicle.

White said the police eventually managed to track down the car, later reporting the toddler safe.

Police are still investigating the connection between the woman and the suspect, but said the case has continued to evolve as the investigation has developed.