Inkster apartment tower has broken A/C with metro area blanketed by heat wave

The Brief The Thompson Tower in Inkster has not had air conditioning for three weeks, said one resident. Last June Thompson Tower residents complained of the same problem. This week's forecasst includes temps in the 90s every day.



As the heat wave continues across Metro Detroit, this week's forecast includes 90 degrees nearly every day.

But for residents at Thompson Tower in Inkster the hot temperatures have residents feeling miserable. On Monday they say they have no air conditioning - and it's been like this for awhile.

"No air," said Bonnie, a Tower resident.

It is not the first time the apartment complex has suffered A/C issues. Last June FOX 2 was called to there tower for the same issue.

"Three weeks no air," she said.

Bonnie said she has a medical condition and can't tolerate extreme heat.

"I have seizures and I can’t be in heat," she said. "That’s why I just poured water all over me."

Related: Inkster apartment residents swelter from heat wave with building's AC broken

Now residents want answers.

"There’s been multiple times where I’ve gone down to the office to let them know me and my son who has autism, me and my two kids, have been very hot," said LaShundia Sylvester. "We have to sleep damn near naked because we don’t have any A/C."

Building management posted a sign outside their office asking residents to be patient while the problem is addressed and informing them that an on-site cooling center is being set up.

Residents say it is difficult to reach management.

"I just called them this morning and they didn’t even answer," Sylvester said.

On Monday, FOX 2 also tried to reach management via phone and in-person and was unable to reach anyone. So FOX 2 went to city hall and the wait for a statement continues.

Residents say because they are low income and many are disabled, they’re made to feel like they’re concerns don’t matter.

Many residents are now getting fans from loved ones as they battle the heat.

"Family, and friends, are really donating to us to give us a fighting chance in the summer until we find someone better to move to," she said.