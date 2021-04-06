Inkster lobbies to bring R&B Hall of Fame to city

This wouldn't be just any old museum coming to Inkster. Instead, it's going to be like Disneyland.

With the passing of board member Mary Wilson of The Supremes, the foundation thinks it's long overdue to find a home base for the hall of fame.

That's the vision of one community developer who is spearheading talks to bring the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame to the city.

There would be virtual reality, interactive exhibits, 3-D holograms, and a 55,000 square foot complex to give music lovers the whole experience.

But that's just the vision. It could become reality, however. Both Mayor Patrick Wimberly of Inkster and LaMont "ShowBoat" Robinson, the CEO and Founder of the musical hall of fame, who both want to bring the center of the R&B world to the city.

"The city of Inkster and the city of Detroit has had a very deep and rich musical heritage, so it only makes sense that we explore a deeper relationship with the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation," Wimberly said. "This will be a partnership that is based on music, and one that will help us to expand our educational mission and ability to celebrate music with students, the broader community in Inkster, Wayne County, and the State of Michigan."

A release from the National R&B Hall of Fame Foundation said the group has hosted nine induction ceremonies since 2013, commemorating world-renowned artists like B.B. King, James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Prince, and Whitney Houston.

"I’ve been pushing this great and much-needed concept to cities around the country for the past eight years. I am delighted that Mayor Wimberly can see the vision and the need to honor the greatest musical artists and the most sampled genre of music," said Robinson, who is also in the basketball hall of fame.

Early ideas for the location of the hall of fame would be in the old Inkster High School. It's where members of The Marvelettes attended school.