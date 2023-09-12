Inkster man accused of matricide arraigned on murder, felony firearm charges

The 25-year-old Inkster man accused of killing his mother earlier in September has been arraigned on murder charges.

Joshua Hill was in the 22nd District court Tuesday where he was officially charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm for ‘matricide’, said the Wayne County Prosecutor.

"We are alleging that Joshua Hill did just that. We are relieved that he has finally been found and taken into custody. We will now begin the process of bringing justice to the rest of his family," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Hill allegedly shot his mom after the two got into an argument on Sept. 4. He threatened her with a gun before Inkster police arrived around 2:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found his mother's body in her bedroom with apparent gunshot wounds to her body.

She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A release from Worthy's office says Hill shot his mom multiple times before fleeing from home.

A days-long manhunt ensued before he was taken into custody by Detroit police after a deputy recognized the suspect at a Domino's pizza location.

He's scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 20 at 9 a.m.