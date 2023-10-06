Inkster man found stabbed to death in his garage, roommate sought by police

Inkster police need help tracking down a person of interest after his roommate was found stabbed to death.

The house off Meadownlane has been quiet after the man who lives there was found dead in his garage, stabbed to death.

"I haven't seen that guy in almost two weeks," said neighbor Jimmie Rucker. "Vehicle never moved. Trash stuff wasn't taken out. Something was wrong, I thought."

This neighbor was right, Inkster police found the man’s body, Wednesday night – after a well-being check.

"Right now investigators are trying to determine a motive for this crime and locate an individual that is a person of interest," said Inkster Police Chief Bill Ratliff.

It wasn’t long after that Inkster police developed a suspect - 40-year-old Yanko Romero who apparently lived with the victim.

He lived in the Meadowlane residence between Middle Belt and Henry Ruff – and down in Florida - Fort Meyers.

"It appears that both came from Florida and went back and forth quite often," Ratliff said.

The chief says the investigation leads them to believe he’s no longer in the Inkster area, which is why he’s putting the call-out for help.

Other clues are coming out, too. Last week Romero had contact with Inkster police and fire, then a hospital visit for an injury.

"At that time it appeared to be a standalone incident with police, who didn't realize there were any other issues going on," Ratliff said.

But now – the context of that hospital visit looks different.

Neighbors said last week one of their windows was broken and a bloody knife was found on that person’s porch, after the window was broken out.

The chief is stressing the importance of getting Yanko Romero into custody.

"We ask that you do not approach this individual, do not contact him, leave that up to law-enforcement," said Ratliff.

Police aren’t releasing the victim’s name yet. They’re working on notifying the victim’s next of kin, and remember there is a Florida connection to Ft. Meyers. Fellow police officers are on alert there, as well.

Yanko Romero



