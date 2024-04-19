Little information has come in to help explain what led to the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old Inkster man, but the pain of losing her son has already set in for the victim's mom.

"So lost right now," she said. "Right now, as a parent, I don't even understand how a parent goes through this."

Michael Bailey's mom asked to remain anonymous, but told FOX 2 the violence like what struck the city early Friday morning doesn't just disturb the victimized family - but the community as a whole.

Even as the basic facts of a double shooting at the 200 block of Henry Ruff Road trickle in, Bailey's mom is struggling to comprehend why it happened in the first place.

"I don’t know what and why this took place but I know my son loved everybody," she said.

According to Inkster police, around 1 a.m. on April 19, officers were dispatched to a business complex on Henry Ruff road following reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

One victim, a 33-year-old man, survived the ordeal. But Bailey, who is a father of five, died of his injuries.

Michael Bailey, 35, of Inkster

Michigan State Police are now overseeing the investigation.

Bailey's mom said he was an entrepreneur who was trying to bring something positive to the city. That includes a snack shop that sold dessert treats.

"They were just trying to make a living," she said.

Due to a prior incident at the shop before the deadly shooting, police ordered the establishment to be boarded up and shut down after the ordeal.

In a statement from Inkster police, chief Tamika Jenkens said they were working to ensure "those responsible are held accountable for their actions."

Bailey's mom hopes for the same.

"Turn yourself in, cause guess what you ain’t hiding from nobody but yourself. Because God seen it all," she said.