Inkster shooting leaves 1 dead, another critically injured

Michigan State Police are investigating after a fatal shooting early Friday in Inkster.

Inkster police were called to the 200 block of Henry Ruff near Cherry Hill after the shooting around 12:55 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two men, 33 and 35, suffering gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a hospital; the 35-year-old died from his injuries while the 33-year-old is in critical condition.

Police are looking for both the shooter and witnesses, and investigators are still trying to figure out a motive.

"We are deeply saddened by this devastating event and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims," said Inkster Police Chief Tamika Jenkins. "We are committed to using all available resources to solve this crime and ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-563-9850.

Editor's note: Police originally misstated the number of fatalities in this shooting. FOX 2 has updated the story with the accurate information.