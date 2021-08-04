Inkster Police find wandering toddler, searching for parents or family

Police in Inkster are searching for the family members of a young child found wandering Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the young toddler was found in the area of Stollman and John Daly Wednesday around 1 p.m.

Police said the boy is approximately 1.5 years old and cannot speak. Police are asking for the public's help in finding his family.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 313-563-9850.

