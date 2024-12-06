Inkster police search for 2 after woman stabbed in face

article

Inkster police want to talk to two women after one of them allegedly stabbed another woman in the face Thursday.

Police were called after the victim went to Garden City Hospital around 1:50 p.m. She led them to a home on Magnolia Drive near Glenwood Street in Inkster, where officers found evidence that matched what she said happened to her.

According to police, one of the persons of interest, Tyra Edison, 21, went to the home on Magnolia to get some of her belongings from her child's father. While she was there, Tyra and the victim got into a physical fight. As they fought, another woman, Tamya Edison, 18, arrived at the home and allegedly stabbed the victim in the face before both Edisons fled.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyra and Tamya Edison is asked to call police at 313-563-9850.