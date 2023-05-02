Inkster police searching for suspect last seen limping away from road rage shooting

Inkster police are still searching for a man who they say fired shots after a crash April 19.

Davin Copeland Jr., 20, is accused of shooting at two women in a Chevrolet Equinox after the driver rear-ended a vehicle in the area of Inkster Road and Avondale. He then limped away from the scene because he was wearing a cast on his leg.

"He said, ‘You f—ked up my mom’s car!’ Then, he pulled out a gun and bang bang bang," said Larry, a witness.

Copeland is described as Black with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-400-5387.