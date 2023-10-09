Inkster police still searching for victim's boyfriend after woman shot in neck

Inkster police are searching for a man who they say shot his girlfriend during an argument.

Andre Levell-Freeman Williams Jr., 37, is accused of shooting the 29-year-old victim in the neck around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. She was originally in critical condition but has been upgraded to serious condition.

After the shooting, police first believed Williams was still in the home in the 400 block of Biltmore, but he fled. Neighbors were told to stay inside while they looked for him.

Andre Levell-Freeman Williams Jr.

"If you'll shoot friends or family, you'll shoot anybody," Inkster Police Chief Bill Ratliff said.

Ratcliff is urging people to be careful and call police at 313-563-9850 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP if they see Williams.

Williams is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds.

"When something like this occurs, people start talking. They've had enough of the violence. They've had enough of this type of behavior, this type of actions. They're tired of it. This city is tired of the violence," Ratliff said.

