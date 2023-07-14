'This is a bad guy': Inkster road rage shooting suspect caught in Ypsilanti 3 months later

article

A suspect accused of shooting at a woman and her daughter after a rear-end crash in Inkster is in custody three months after the crime, police said.

Davin Copeland Jr., 20, was arrested Thursday in Ypsilanti after a police chase.

According to Inkster Police Chief William Ratliff, officers tried to stop a vehicle because they believed the occupants were connected to a shooting in Ypsilanti. However, the driver fled. After a brief car chase, the driver stopped and the suspects, including Copeland, ran away.

Officers caught the suspects, and Copeland is now being held without bond.

"This is a bad guy," Ratliff said.

Copeland has been on the run after an April 19 shooting. He limped away from that shooting because he was wearing a cast and hasn't been seen since.

Police said the victim rear-ended a vehicle in the area of Inkster and Avondale. No one was struck after Copeland allegedly started shooting.

"These violent crimes happen all over this the place but in this instance because of the brazenness of it, it just really struck me as something that I wanted to see solved," Ratliff said.