Inkster shooting suspect on the run • Gas prices lowest since July • Latest on the UAW strike

A woman's condition is improving after police say her boyfriend, who is on the run, shot her over the weekend.

Andre Levell-Freeman Williams Jr., 37, is accused of shooting the 29-year-old victim in the neck at a home in the 400 block of Biltmore in Inkster around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

The victim's condition has been upgraded to serious from critical.

"If you'll shoot friends or family, you'll shoot anybody," Inkster Police Chief Bill Ratliff said.

Ratcliff is urging people to be careful and call police at 313-563-9850 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP if they see Williams.

"When something like this occurs, people start talking. They've had enough of the violence. They've had enough of this type of behavior, this type of actions. They're tired of it. This city is tired of the violence," Ratliff said.

Featured article

Gas price averages lowest since July

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.59 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, down from 13 cents last week and 6 cents this time a month ago.

Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased from 15 cents a week ago. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.54 per gallon. This is 76 cents less than this time a year ago.

"Michigan motorists are seeing the lowest gas prices since July," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If oil prices continue to decline, drivers can expect further price drops at the pump in the weeks ahead."

Featured article

2 Oak Park High School students shot

Police are investigating a shooting that injured two Oak Park High School students after the homecoming game Friday night.

According to the school district superintendent Angel Abdulahad, the two victims were shot by someone who is not a student in the district. The victims are listed as stable.

The shooting happened in a school parking lot around 8:15 p.m. Circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation, though police said a large group of people fled after gunshots were heard.

Featured article

UAW, Big 3 negotiations continue

Negotiations continue between the UAW and Big Three after automakers avoided having more facilities added to the strike late last week.

UAW President Shawn Fain said the union was prepared to expand its strike to a large General Motors facility in Texas on Friday. That was averted when the automaker agreed to add its electric vehicle battery manufacturing plants to the UAW national master agreement.

"We were about to shut down GM's biggest moneymaker in Arlington, Texas," Fain said. "We know their pain points, we know their moneymakers, and we know the plants they really don’t want to see struck."

Fain shared that GM, Ford, and Stellantis have all made progress in wages, cost of living adjustments, and time to reach full pay status, though he said there is still work to be done.

Featured article

Mack Trucks UAW members reject tentative agreement

UAW members at Mack Trucks rejected a tentative agreement and began striking Monday.

Union President Shawn Fain said in a letter to Mack parent company Volvo Trucks that 73% of workers voted against the deal in results counted on Sunday.

The UAW represents about 4,000 Mack workers in three states. Union leaders had reached a tentative agreement on the deal on Oct. 1.

The deal included a 19% pay raise over the life of the contract with 10% upon ratification. There also was a $3,500 ratification bonus, no increase in weekly health care contributions, increased annual lump sum payments for retirees and a $1,000 annual 401(k) lump sum to offset health care costs for employees who don’t get health insurance after retirement.

Featured article

Daily Forecast

The week is off to a cold start.

What else we're watching

Israel war: US working to confirm reports that 'several' Americans are 'among the dead

Secretary of State Tony Blinken says the U.S. government is aware of multiple reports of Americans citizens being killed or taken hostage in Israel amid Hamas terrorists' ongoing attack on the country, Fox News reports.

Blinken made the statement during a Sunday appearance on NBC News, telling host Kristen Welker that President Biden's administration is working to find the facts.

"We have reports that several Americans may be among the dead. We are very actively working to verify those reports," Blinken said. "Similarly, we've seen reports about hostages, and there, again, we're very actively trying to verify them and nail that down."

Read more here.