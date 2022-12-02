Inkster traffic stop leads to handgun recovery and arrest of man with multiple warrants

article

A convicted felon who had multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody after a traffic stop in Inkster late Thursday evening.

According to Michigan State Police, the Inkster Secure Cities Partnership stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. on Dec. 1 for traffic violations.

Law enforcement then took the driver into custody after he failed to produce a driver's license during the stop. Police also observed an open alcohol container in the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, police found a loaded 9mm pistol under the driver's seat.

MORE: Victim knew suspect in drive-by shooting in Southfield that injured two, police say

The driver was taken to the Inkster Police Department and a report will be filed with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.