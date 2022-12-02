Victim knew suspect in drive-by shooting in Southfield that injured two, police say

Two people were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds after being struck during a drive-by shooting in Southfield late Thursday evening.

A Dearborn Heights man was struck in the thigh and arm while a Detroit woman was hit in the leg around 11:15 p.m. in the area of 10 Mile and Greenfield.

Both victims were traveling eastbound when they were struck.

According to police, one of the victims knows the suspects. Currently, no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting as police haven't released a motive.

The investigation is still in its early stages.

The victim's are expected to recover found their wounds.