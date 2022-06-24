Inmate accused of murdering another inmate inside Michigan prison

article

An inmate is facing charges after police say he murdered another inmate inside a Michigan prison last month.

Elrick Cooper, 54, was arraigned on a second-degree murder charged Wednesday.

Police said he killed an inmate inside the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township. He is now at the Ionia Maximum Correctional Facility.

According to records, Cooper is currently incarcerated for assault of a prison employee, armed robbery, and felony firearms.

His record all includes assaulting an employee or escaping jail, armed robbery, and assault with a dangerous weapon.