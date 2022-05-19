Road rage incident ends in shots fired and a crash in Garden City

A suspected road rage incident in Garden City led to shots being fired and at least two vehicles crashing Thursday night. One driver not involved in the mayhem, but was crashed into was hospitalized, while police are interviewing the second driver as a possible suspect.

Garden City police received calls that two cars were driving recklessly on northbound Middle Belt near Cherry Hill. As officers responded, they got a call that shots were fired and there had been a crash at Middle Belt and Maplewood.

A black Dodge pickup truck with bullet holes visible struck a blue subcompact sedan that was an innocent bystander.

The driver of the sedan which suffered extensive read end damage - was rushed to the hospital. Her condition is not known.

The driver of the truck initially fled the scene on foot, but is now being questioned by police. An officer told FOX 2 that the man is involved in the incident, but to what extent as of now, is unknown.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

