Insurance agent has advice for those suffering storm damage

Another day under the humid summer sun and the chainsaw sounds of downed tree cleanup echo down the block.

Two weeks ago, we saw these scenes in livonia after an ef-one tornado, while this week the clean-up is in Beverly Hills and Southfield.

"I took my dog for a walk yesterday morning, right after the storm and four cars had damage to them," said Ian Perry. "And at least five houses with trees either leaning on them where the roots gave away or really really big branches."

It’s not only busy for landscapers and utility crews, but for insurance agents too. State Farm Insurance Agent David Arce weighs in.

"We’re getting the calls about lots of wind debris, and lots of trees and branches in yards," said Arce.

Arce says, in Michigan, wind damage is covered within the usual homeowner’s policy. If a storm knocks down trees and power lines, first your safety is paramount.

Be aware of downed lines - then, while surveying the damage, take pictures.

FOX 2: "What kind of coverage should people have if and when a storm causes damage?"

"Mainly, what we’re talking about is fallen trees on homes and fallen trees on vehicles. Two different things," Arce said. "So, you want to make sure if it’s on your house, it’s your homeowner's policy. You want to make sure if it’s on your car, it’s your car insurance policy - but only if you have comprehensive coverage. This is so common."

Arce gave this example:

"'Oh this is my neighbor's tree.' Well it doesn’t matter who’s tree it is right?" he said. "So if the tree, even if it’s your neighbor's, has damaged your property, whether it’s your car or your home, the coverage is going to generate from your policies."

If a tree falls on your property, but doesn’t hit anything, it will not be covered by insurance.

Odds are, you’ll pay for it out of pocket. Arce says wait to pick up the phone to call the landscaper - let the demand die down, and the price will be more reasonable.



