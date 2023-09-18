Intoxicated driver dead after crashing into wall while exiting I-94 in Detroit

Instead of going around the curve while exiting I-94 in Detroit early Monday, police say an intoxicated driver "drove straight into the wall."

Michigan State Police say the driver, who died in the crash, wasn't wearing a seatbelt when she crashed on the Livernois exit around 1:05 a.m. She also had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle when she crashed.

"Another family will be mourning because of a preventable traffic crash," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "Please use a designated driver if you are going to drink and always wear your seatbelt. It will save your life!"

