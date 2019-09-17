Intoxicated woman arrested after biting friend's face, part of ear off in attempted sexual assault

article

A woman has been arrested who police say assaulted an acquaintance during an attempted sexual assault.

Police say the victim was found with several bite marks on her face and part of her left ear bitten off. Police say her friend was found naked at the time and is believed to have been intoxicated by drugs and/or alcohol.

Police say a neighbor called 911 around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when he heard someone in the apartment above his moaning and calling for help.

Police came out to the 2300 block of Norfolk Drive inside the Lake Village Apartment Complex. When police got to the door they, too, heard someone calling for help. They came through the door and found two partially naked women in a bedroom, covered in blood.

Police say one of the woman had numerous bite marks on her face and other facial injuries, and that part of her left ear was bitten off. Police say the other woman was hovering over the victim and that they were lying on the floor.

The victim, a 48-year-old woman of Rochester Hills, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

She told police she knew the other woman because they were once neighbors, and that she had been invited over for some drinks. Then the friend made sexual advances towards her and she refused. She went to bed and was later woken up by the woman, who had taken off her clothes and began strangling her and biting her. The victim told police the woman told her she was going to kill her.

Police took the 44-year-old woman into custody, and also to the hospital for detox and medical evaluation. Police believe she was under the influence of alcohol and/or unknown drugs that were recovered at the scene.

She's facing charges of Assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and attempted sexual assault right now.