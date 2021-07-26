Investigators believe victim accidentally started Chesterfield house fire while suffering from medical issue
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 69-year-old man died early Monday in a Chesterfield Township house fire.
Neighbors in the 47000 block of Forbes Drive called 911 just before 5:15 a.m. because they smelled smoke and heard smoke detectors.
Firefighters entered the home and found a 69-year-old man unresponsive in the kitchen. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Investigators said the fire was contained to the kitchen. They believe the man suffered a medical incident and started the fire.
