Investigators believe victim accidentally started Chesterfield house fire while suffering from medical issue

A 69-year-old man died early Monday in a Chesterfield Township house fire.

Neighbors in the 47000 block of Forbes Drive called 911 just before 5:15 a.m. because they smelled smoke and heard smoke detectors.

Firefighters entered the home and found a 69-year-old man unresponsive in the kitchen. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators said the fire was contained to the kitchen. They believe the man suffered a medical incident and started the fire.