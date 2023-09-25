Adding more campsites, expanding the number who can stay at one spot, and stays during the winter are among changes being considered on Isle Royale.

The remote island that sits in Lake Superior is a popular backpacking and hiking spot in Michigan, despite requiring either a boat or airplane to reach. Officials overseeing the management of the National Park say a new long term plan is necessary to best cater to its wildlife population as well as future campers interested in visiting the island.

Currently, the park lacks a strategy for caring for the historic structures on the island. A public comment period on some of the park's proposed changes closes this week.

From applying for permits and the size of group campgrounds to the establishment of additional sites to set up a tent and the potential inclusion of more recreation opportunities like kayaking and guided hiking are all being considered.

But one of the biggest changes would be the possibility of visiting the island in the winter.

In the past, as Lake Superior froze passage to Isle Royale would be limited and visitors would not be allowed on the island. But under the park's preferred alternative plan, the annual winter closure could change after five consecutive years of no water freezing over.

MORE: Unsafe microplastics levels found in 90% of Great Lakes samples, research says

Under that scenario, officials would rethink if it was time to open the island up after that period of time.

The preferred plan also calls for preserving 52 structures on the island and removing seven others. That same plan also calls for the creation of two new wilderness campgrounds on Wright Island and Johns Island, which would be accessible by smaller boats, kayakers, and canoers.

The National Park Service's two alternative plans include a preferred option and an option that focuses on making the island more solitary. It would promote visitation to the island, but with campgrounds further apart and backpacking permits that would operate on a fixed itinerary reservation system.

MORE: Asian carp DNA found in southwest Michigan marina

The solitary alternative plan also proposes transitioning the Amygdaloid Ranger Station into a wilderness portal zone, rezoning it from a backcountry spot to an area with a wider range of recreational opportunities.

According to the park's timeline of implementing its new plan, public comments will be accepted through Sept. 26. After that, a final plan and newsletter would be released in the winter outlining the shift in strategy.

It would be implemented later in 2024.

Find more information on the wilderness stewardship plan here.