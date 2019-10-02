It's just a drill: Oakland County holding emergency response exercises in 4 communities

Don't be alarmed if you see a bunch of emergency crews in action Wednesday -- it's probably a public safety exercise to help train first responders prepare for emergencies.

The ​Oakland County Homeland Security Division is hosting a two-day public safety exercise within four communities on Wednesday and in one city on Friday. The drills will take place between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, officials say the exercises will happen in Royal Oak, Troy, Farmington Hills and Independence Township. They're telling residents not to be alarmed if they see a group of fire, police or emergency crews working as if they're handling a situation.

Officials say on Friday, the exercise only includes Farmington Hills, but without active first responder scenes. Exact locations and other details are not available.