'It's monstrous': Canton dad killed in alleged neighbor dispute involving mulch

A father of two was fatally shot in Canton over the weekend after getting into an argument with his neighbor.

Nathan Morris, 35, lived one street over from 47-year-old Devereaux Christopher Johnson – who has been charged with the murder of Morris after a dispute just before noon on Saturday, Aug. 10.

A friend of the victim, Edward McCall, and the Michigan GOP claim that Morris was shot and killed after his young daughter touched mulch in Johnson’s yard.

"I think it's monstrous," McCall said. "The triviality of it is just completely shocking to me. I've seen the movies. I've heard the songs over the years, decades of just people being killed for trivial reasons, and this is the bottom of the bottom for me."

According to the prosecutor's office, Johnson initiated an argument with Morris as the victim was walking down the street. Johnson fired multiple times, killing the unarmed man.

Nathan Morris and his family.

The suspect initially barricaded himself inside his home when police arrived. But after several orders from officers, Johnson surrendered and was taken into custody.

Johnson was charged with first-degree murder and other felonies. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, and he is being held without bond.

A judge requested a competency exam on Monday to check on his mental health.

Devereaux Christopher Johnson

Johnson had prior run-ins with police for assaulting neighbors, and other incidents of him assaulting police officers.

According to Canton police, Morris tried to deescalate the argument Johnson started, but was killed.

"He's one who loved to build bridges and include people, versus the other way around," McCall said.

Morris was very active in the Republican political circles in Wayne County – which is how he met and became friends with McCall.

A fundraising page has been created for Morris' widow and daughters, ages five and two. As the family grieves, McCall said he doesn’t want money to be a worry for them – and donations have been pouring in.

"The response has been overwhelming. Donations to the GiveSendGo site are already exceeding $30,000," the victim's friend said. "They won't be alone for a long, long time, if ever, because we really want to make sure we can help them pick up the pieces."

The ripple effect of the fatal shooting is hitting hard.

"Just disbelief and kind of numb," McCall added. "There are times I've been emotional about it. I can't imagine what the family is going through. My troubles are small compared to Becky and the kids.'"

You can the fundraiser for Morris' family here.