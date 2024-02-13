'It's outrageous': Video of Detroit aunt driving with kids hanging out window leads to investigation

A video of a woman driving with children hanging out of her car window has the Detroit police chief "appalled."

In the video, the woman named Asha is driving on a street on the city's east side with a toddler on her lap while her young nieces and nephews hang out of the vehicle's windows. At one point, the toddler on Asha's lap has their hands on the steering wheel.

"Looking at it, I was fearful for the kids' safety, number one, but it's outrageous," Detroit Police Chief James White said. "As you saw with one of the kids, it looked like the child was about to lose her balance in one of the turns. That just could've been disastrous."

Police immediately launched an investigation and charges could follow. White said his department also contacted Child Protective Services.

Asha spends a lot of time with the five children and says she is sorry.

"I want to clear up that I am remorseful. First of all, I'd like to say that I've already apologized to the parents of the kids," she said. "I do regret letting them hang out of the window. I definitely do feel sorry for that because it could've went badly."

She insists that she was only going 2 mph while the children were outside the windows.

"My family is willing to vouch. They are ready to go to war behind me and do whatever it takes to show that I'm a great auntie," she said.

During her interview with FOX 2, Asha was live on social media. She says she has gone viral before for numerous reasons, including freckles she tattooed on her cheeks.