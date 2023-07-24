J.W. Westcott saves another man • North Pole Express tickets on sale soon • Boy critically hurt in crash

Crews aboard the J.W. Westcott saved another person's life over the weekend - the second save in just 10 days.

An Ambassador Bridge employee was saved after falling into the Detroit River on July 12. This weekend, a fisherman was saved.

"That’s 150 feet, approximately from where he fell to the water," said deckhand Al Holland. "And then just yesterday on Saturday someone had a mishap misjudged the dock and fell into the water."

The J.W. Westcott has serviced boats for almost 150 years. They deliver mail for the freighters that float on the Great Lakes. Originally started in 1874 as a rowboat, it eventually was granted U.S. Postal Service status in 1948, becoming the only floating zip code in the country.

"Stay out of the river, it’s not safe, it’s a working river," Holland said.

Boy suffers life-threatening injuries in Southfield Freeway crash

An Ecorse boy is hospitalized with possible spine and brain injuries after a crash Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses said two vehicles were merging into the middle lane on southbound Southfield Freeway near Plymouth at 5:10 p.m. One of the drivers tried to avoid the other vehicle but lost control. The vehicle went up the embankment and hit the concrete wall.

The boy, who was a passenger in that vehicle, was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn. He was later transferred to Children's Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

High temps coming this week

The heat is coming.

Monday brings temperatures in the low to mid-80s. However, temperatures soar as we get into the week. By mid-week, we'll hit the 90s in Metro Detroit.

Temperatures stay at or above 90 from Wednesday through Friday. After, temperatures drop to the mid-80s for the weekend.

2 freeway motorcycle crashes under investigation

Two motorcyclists were hurt in separate crashes on The Lodge in Detroit this weekend.

The first happened around 8:35 p.m. Saturday on the northbound Lodge freeway near I-94. Police say a vehicle that was parked on the right shoulder pulled out in front of a motorcycle. The 50-year-old motorcyclist rear-ended the vehicle and was launched into the air.

The victim was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

Early the next day, a speeding motorcyclist crashed on the southbound side of The Lodge at Wyoming. Police said the 36-year-old Dearborn Heights man suffered critical injuries when he crashed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

North Pole Express returns this December

Tickets for the North Pole Express go on sale Tuesday.

The North Pole Express has been an annual tradition run by the non-profit Steam Railroading Institute (SRI) since 2004 and grows in popularity every year. It's powered by the world-famous Pere Marquette 1225, a 1941 Berkshire-type steam locomotive that is the pride and joy of the SRI collection.

You board in Owosso and stop in the Village of Ashley for a two-hour Christmas party. There are games, crafts, carnival rides, food, and, of course, Santa Claus. And, just like in the Polar Express, Santa selects a child to get the first gift of Christmas.

It then returns with another one-hour and fifteen-minute train ride home.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

We crank up the heat this week.

What else we're watching

Woman dies after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park

A woman was found dead in Montana on Saturday after coming into contact with a grizzly bear on a trail west of Yellowstone National Park.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a statement on Sunday that the woman was found deceased on a trail near West Yellowstone, a Montana town nestled in the Custer Gallatin National Forest just west of Yellowstone National Park.

They said the woman was found deceased "following an apparent bear encounter" based on what investigators determined were grizzly bear tracks at the scene. The department said the investigation into the grizzly attack was ongoing.

Read more here.