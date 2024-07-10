Jackson County school bus carrying special needs students crashes into semi-truck

A Jackson County Intermediate school bus carrying 11 special needs students hydroplaned, struck a semi-truck, and rolled onto its side Wednesday morning.

A bus driver and an attendant were also on the school bus when the crash took place, according to Michigan State Police First District on X. The driver and three students sustained injuries; they were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

The crash took place around 9:30 a.m. on eastbound I-94 near northbound U.S. 127, MSP stated. Preliminary investigation suggests that as the bus was trying to enter westbound I-94 from the northbound lane of U.S. 127, it hydroplaned on the wet road, lost control, and subsequently collided with the semi-truck.

The crash forced the truck into a median wall and rolled the school bus onto its side.

MSP troopers from the Jackson Post and officers from the Blackman Township Police Department responded to the scene.

"The Michigan State Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will be inspecting both vehicles tomorrow. It appears that the wet roadway and speed were a factor in the crash," according to MSP First District. "The investigation is ongoing."

The crash temporarily closed the freeway, but it has since been reopened.

Jackson County, along with many areas in Michigan, is experiencing heavy rainfall on Tuesday, leading to wet and flooded roadways. Drivers should travel cautiously to avoid such accidents.

No other details were provided as of Wednesday afternoon.