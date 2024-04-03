article

After the first day of James Crumbley's trial, where he was found guilty, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced that his phone and electronic messaging access were restricted due to threatening statements he made during calls from jail.

In a Wednesday memo to the judge recommending a 10-15 year sentence for James, Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Marc Keast said James had made those threats towards county prosecutor Karen McDonald.

"Defendant has repeatedly referred to the (p)rosecutor as ‘that fu--ing stupid wh--e b--ch,’ and he has addressed his comments directly to her," according to the memo.

*WARNING: The threats made by James were graphic.*

The memo details some of the threats as follows:

During an Oct. 9, 2023 jail call: "Yeah, Karen McDonald, you’re going down. Yeah. You stupid b--ches at the jail. Go ahead, record this call, send it to Karen McDonald. Tell her how James Crumbley is going to fu----- take her down."

During a Dec. 6 jail call: "Well, she’s going to be fu----- sucking on a fu----- hot rock down in hell soon."

During a Dec. 20, 2023 jail call: "Yeah, fu----- Karen McDonald. You’re fu---d when I get out."

During a Dec. 23, 2023 jail message: "There will be retribution, believe me."

During a Jan. 3, 2023 jail call: "I am fu----- on a rampage, Karen. Yes, Karen McDonald. Your ass is going down and you better be fu----- scared."

The prosecution also urged the judge to sentence Jennifer Crumbley to 10-15 years in prison, stating that both parents "failed to exercise even the smallest measure of ordinary care" to prevent their son from harming someone.

James' jail calls also "showed that he blamed everyone but himself for what happened and that he repeatedly referred to himself as being persecuted and considered himself a ‘martyr,'" Keast wrote.

Related article

Separate juries in Oakland County found both James and Jennifer Crumbley guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the Oxford High School shooting, one count for each student their son killed.

The Oxford school shooter is currently in prison after being handed down a life without parole sentence last year.

James and Jennifer are both scheduled to be sentenced on April 9.